Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on August 26

The Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty are likely to open flat amid mixed global cues. Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Infosys

: The company will establish a new digital development centre at its largest Canadian office in Mississauga. The move is aimed at creating 500 jobs in the Toronto Region over the next three years.

2. Bharti Airtel: The company’s board will meet on August 29 to consider various capital raising options, including equity and debt.

3. M&M Financial Services: The company may appoint Raul Rebello as COO, sources said. Rebello is presently EVP & Head: Rural Lending & Financial Inclusion at Axis Bank.

4. Bank of India: The bank has approved the launch of QIP, aimed at raising Rs 3,000 crore equity capital, at a set floor price of Rs 66.19 per equity share.

5. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The bank’s board has approved the appointment of Carol Furtado as the ‘Officer on Special Duty (OSD)’. Furtado will be leading the charge of handling the day-to-day operations of the bank from August 26, 2021, and will be serving the Bank as ‘OSD’ until outgoing MD & CEO, Nitin Chugh is in office.

6. Power Grid Corporation of India: The company has commissioned a 765 kV double circuit Vindhyachal-Varanasi transmission line.

7. Thermax: The company’s subsidiary Thermax Babcock and Wilcox Energy Solutions has won Rs 293 crore order for a refinery and petrochemical complex in western India.

8. Kaveri Seed Company: The company approved the buyback of equity shares up to Rs 120 crore at a price up to Rs 850 per share.

9. Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care: The company’s Q4FY21 net profit fell to Rs 48.98 crore from Rs 69.21 crore, while revenue rose to Rs 786.6 crore from Rs 634.53 crore YoY.

10. Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers: The company will get term loans of Rs 280 crore from Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank for upgrading its ammonia plant.