Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on August 23

The Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty opened higher Monday tracking gains in global peers.  Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
: The country’s fifth-largest cement maker Nuvoco Vistas Corporation will list its equity shares today. The company’s public issue received 1.71 times subscription during August 9-11.
2. Infosys: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has summoned Infosys MD & CEO Salil Parekh to explain tech glitches in the new income tax e-filing portal developed by the company.
3. Adani Enterprises: Sebi held the initial public offering (IPO) of Adani Wilmar due to an investigation against Adani Enterprises.
4. HDFC Bank: The bank has executed agreements to acquire 5.2 percent in fintech start-up Mintoak Innovations for Rs 10.27 crore.
5. Cadila Healthcare: Zydus Cadila has received the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for ZyCoV-D, the world’s first Plasmid DNA vaccine for Covid-19.
6. Aurobindo Pharma: The company said its Rs 450-crore deal to acquire a 51 percent stake in Cronus Pharma Specialities India Pvt Ltd has been cancelled.
7. GAIL India: The company will foray into ethanol and hydrogen production and is also looking to expand its presence in the petrochemicals segment.
8. Adani Total Gas: The company has acquired a 50 percent stake in Smartmeters Technologies, a manufacturer of gas meters, for Rs 1 crore.
9. Ujjivan Financial Services: The company’s Independent Director Rajesh Jogi has resigned from the board effective August 22.
10. Arvind Fashions: The company raised Rs 439 crore from marquee investors including promoters at a price of Rs 218.50 per equity share.
