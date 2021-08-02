Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on August 2

VIDEOS

Updated : August 02, 2021 08:05:04 IST

The Indian equity indices are likely to open higher Monday following gains in global peers. The trend on SGX Nifty also indicates a positive start for the broader index in India.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Maruti Suzuki: The company sold 162,462 units in July 2021 as compared to 108,064 units in July 2020.

2. Tata Motors: The company’s sales in the domestic and international market for July 2021 jumped to 54,119 vehicles from 27,711 units during July 2020.

3. Hero MotoCorp: The company’s total sales in July 2021 fell 13 percent to 454,398 units from 520,104 units in July 2020. The company has started retail sales in Mexico.

4. Britannia Industries: The company’s Q1FY22 net profit fell 28.7 percent to Rs 387 crore from Rs 542.7 crore and revenue declined 0.5 percent to Rs 3,403.5 crore from Rs 3,421 crore, YoY. Domestic Volume grew 1 percent.

5. State Bank of India: The bank announced a 100 percent waiver on processing fees on home loans till August 31, 2021.

6. UPL: The company reported a higher net profit at Rs 749 crore in Q1FY22 as compared to Rs 653 crore in Q1FY21. Revenue rose to Rs 8,515 crore from Rs 7,833 crore, YoY.

7. Coal India: The company’s coal production in July 2021 rose 14.1 percent to 42.6 million tonnes (MT) from 37.3 MT and coal offtake increased 16.7 percent to 50.5 MT from 43.3 MT, YoY.

8. Bandhan Bank: The bank’s Q1FY22 net profit fell 32.1 percent to Rs 373.1 crore from Rs 549.8 crore, while net interest income rose 18.7 percent to Rs 2,150.6 crore from Rs 1,811.5 crore, YoY.

9. Eicher Motors: Total VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) sales in July 2021 jumped 95.6 percent to 4,271 units from 2,184 units, YoY. Royal Enfield reported a 9 percent rise in total sales at 44,038 units for July 2021 from 40,334 units, YoY.

10.: The bank’s Q1FY22 net profit plunged 79 percent to Rs 12 crore from Rs 58 crore, while net interest income increased 14 percent to Rs 461 crore from Rs 404 crore, YoY.