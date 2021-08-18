Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on August 18

The Indian market is likely to open flat Wednesday amid mixed global cues. Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:
1. HDFC Bank
: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has partially lifted the ban on the bank, allowing it to start sourcing new credit cards, sources told CNBC-TV18.
2. HCL Technologies: The company won a five-year IT transformation deal with Wacker Chemie AG, a German multinational chemical company, to establish a modernized digital workplace and improve its quality-of-service delivery.
3. Cadila Healthcare: Zydus Cadila has received tentative approval from the USFDA to market Lenalidomide Capsules used to treat various types of cancers.
4. Canara Bank: The bank has launched the Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) of equity shares to raise funds up to Rs 2,500 crore at a floor price of Rs 155.58 per equity share.
5. Asian Paints: The company has raised product prices to pass on higher input costs.
6. Bharat Dynamics: The company and MBDA signed an agreement to establish an advanced short-range air-to-air missile facility in India.
7. ISGEC Heavy Engineering: The company has bagged an order for two gas-fired boilers from Naval Project, Indian Navy. The scope of work includes manufacturing of two 40 TPH Boilers on a turnkey basis.
8. Dilip Buildcon: The company’s subsidiary Dhrol Bhadra Highways Pvt Ltd has received the financial closure letter for Rs 880-crore road project from the National Highways Authority of India.
9. Kaveri Seed Company: The company’s board will meet on August 25 to consider share buyback.
10. DCM Shriram Industries: The company has entered into an agreement with Zyrone Dynamics Havacilik Danismanlik Ve Ar-Ge San. Tic. A.S. for manufacturing and marketing of UAVs of different types.