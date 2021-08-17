Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on August 17

The Indian market is likely to open flat Tuesday amid mixed global cues.

The Indian market is likely to open flat Tuesday amid mixed global cues. Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Infosys

: The company will make an additional investment of $0.45 million in TidalScale Inc, taking its total investment in the software-defined-server technology startup to $3.45 million.

2. Hero MotoCorp: The company said it retailed over one lakh units on a single day on August 9, its 10th anniversary.

3. Adani Enterprises, Sadbhav Infrastructure Project: Adani Road Transport Ltd (ARTL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises will acquire a 49 percent stake of Maharashtra Border Check Post Network Ltd (MBCPNL), a subsidiary of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project, at an Enterprise Value of Rs 1,680 crore.

4. Lupin: The company received tentative approval from USFDA for Brivaracetam tablets, which are indicated for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in patients four years of age and older.

5. Suven Life Sciences: The company has announced Phase 3 clinical trial of SUVN-502 (Masupirdine), a 5-HT6 antagonist for the treatment of agitation and aggression in Alzheimer’s type dementias.

6. Coal India: The company will buy new equipment worth over Rs 9,000 crore in FY22.

7. Indiabulls Real Estate: The company has filed an application with NCLT for a merger with Embassy Group entities.

8. Aarti Industries: The company’s board will meet on August 19 to consider the demerger of the pharma business and allied activities into a separate entity.

9. Escorts: The company has announced a leadership transition, including the elevation of Bharat Madan as President Finance, Group Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Head.

10. Star Paper Mills: The company announced the resignation of Sandeep Rastogi as CFO with a notice period of 3 months.