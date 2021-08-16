Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on August 16

The trend on SGX Nifty also indicated a flat to negative start for the broader index in India.

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a subdued note Monday following a muted trend in the Asian peers. Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Listings

: The equity shares of Devyani International, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Windlas Biotech and Exxaro Tiles will be listed on the bourses today.

2. ONGC: The company’s Q1FY22 net profit fell to Rs 4,334.8 crore from Rs 6,734 crore, while revenue rose to Rs 23,021.6 crore from Rs 21,189 crore, QoQ.

3. NTPC: The company has invited global EOI to set up a pilot project on hydrogen blending with natural gas in city gas distribution.

4. Petronet LNG: The company reported a higher net profit at Rs 635.6 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 623 crore in Q4FY21. Revenue rose to Rs 8,598 crore from Rs 7,575 crore, QoQ.

5. Vodafone Idea: The company’s Q1FY22 consolidated loss fell to Rs 7,319 crore from Rs 25,460 crore and revenue declined 14 percent to Rs 9,152.3 crore from Rs 10,659.3 crore, YoY.

6. Indraprastha Gas: The company’s Q1FY22 net profit fell 26.2 percent to Rs 244.3 crore from Rs 331 crore and revenue declined 18.9 percent to Rs 1,257.4 crore from Rs 1,550.6 crore, QoQ.

7. Glenmark Pharma: The company’s Q1FY22 net profit jumped to Rs 306.5 crore from Rs 254 crore and revenue increased to Rs 2,965 crore from Rs 2,344.8 crore, YoY.

8. Burger King India: The company’s net loss in Q1FY22 fell to Rs 44.3 crore from Rs 80.4 crore, while revenue jumped to Rs 149.7 crore from Rs 38.5 crore, YoY.

9. IRB Infrastructure Developers: CG Tollway Ltd (SPV) has achieved full commercial operation date (COD) for Chittorgarh-Gulabpura six-laning highway project in Rajasthan.

10. Apollo Hospitals Enterprises: The company posted a net profit of Rs 500.68 crore in Q1FY22 against a loss of Rs 226.24 crore in Q1FY21. Revenue rose to Rs 3,760.2 crore from Rs 2,171.5 crore, YoY.