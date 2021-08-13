Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on August 13

The Indian market is likely to open flat Friday amid mixed global cues. The trends on SGX Nifty also indicate a flat astart for the broader index in India. Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

The Indian market is likely to open flat Friday amid mixed global cues. The trends on SGX Nifty also indicate a flat astart for the broader index in India. Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Aviation Stocks

: The civil aviation ministry has hiked the maximum and minimum limit on domestic airfares by 12.5 percent and allowed airlines to deploy up to 72.5 percent capacity as against 65 percent earlier, sources said.

2. Tata Steel: The company posted a net profit of Rs 9,768.3 crore in Q1FY22 versus a loss of Rs 4,648.1 crore in Q1FY21. Revenue jumped to Rs 53,371.8 crore from Rs 25,474.5 crore, YoY.

3. Hero MotoCorp: The company’s Q1FY22 net profit jumped to Rs 365.4 crore from Rs 61.3 crore and revenue was rose 84.7 percent to Rs 5,487 crore from Rs 2,971.5 crore, YoY.

4. Ashok Leyland: The company’s net loss in Q1FY22 narrowed to Rs 282.3 crore from Rs 388 crore, YoY, while revenue rose to Rs 2,951 crore from Rs 650.9 crore, YoY.

5. Eicher Motors: The company reported a net profit of Rs 237.1 crore in Q1FY22 versus a loss of Rs 55.2 crore, YoY. Revenue rose to 1,974.3 crore from Rs 818.2 crore, YoY. The company said that Royal Enfield CEO Vinod Dasari has resigned w.e.f August 13. Dasari would be succeeded by B Govindarajan, who has been the chief operating officer of Royal Enfield since 2013.

6. Aurobindo Pharma: The company’s Q1FY22 net profit fell 1.7 percent to Rs 770 crore from Rs 783.2 crore and revenue declined 3.8 percent to Rs 5,702 crore from Rs 5,924.8 crore, YoY.

7. Tata Power Company: Subsidiary Tata Power Solar Systems has been awarded a project worth Rs 386 crore to build a solar PV plant with 50MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Leh, Ladakh.

8. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The bank’s additional independent director Harish Devarajan resigned with immediate effect due to personal reasons.

9. Dish TV India: The company’s Q1FY22 consolidated net profit fell 34.07 percent to Rs 49.14 crore from Rs 74.54 crore, while revenue declined 12.51 percent to Rs 730.97 crore from Rs 835.58 crore, YoY.

10. Minda Corporation: The company reported a net profit from continued operations at Rs 7.1 crore in Q1FY22 against a loss of Rs 36.3 crore, YoY. Operating revenue jumped to Rs 558.6 from Rs 178 crore, YoY.