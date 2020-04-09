Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on April 9

VIDEOS

Updated : April 09, 2020 09:12 AM IST

The Indian markets are likely to open higher on Thursday tracking gains in global markets. At 7:00 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 46.00 points or 0.52 percent higher at 8,904.00, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and Nifty50. Here are top buzzing stocks for today:

1. Titan Company: The company’s jewellery division revenue declined by 5 percent in the January-March period.

2. HDFC Bank: The bank has cut its marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) across tenors by 0.20 percent.

4. Marico: The company’s India business posted a low single-digit volume decline in the quarter ended March 2020.

4. Bharti Airtel: The company will make available the entire kids content library on Airtel Xstream for free to all Airtel Thanks customers.

5. IDBI Bank: The bank’s board has approved in principle proposal to sell stake in IDBI Federal Life Insurance Company to extent of 23-27 percent.

6. Hindalco Industries: Novelis has received approval from the European Commission for the sale of Duffel facility of Aleris to Liberty House Group for 310 million pounds.

7. Gujarat Pipapav: The cargo volume by the company in March quarter fell 10 percent at 197,000 TEUs.

8. Punjab & Sind Bank: The bank’s board will consider raising Rs 1,500 crore by way of QIP and preferential issue on April 15.

9. Kolte-Patil Developers: The company has entered into an agreement with UK-based Planet Smart City for strategic land monetization of a portion of Sector R10 in Pune project for Rs 91 crore.

10.The company has recommenced production of Propylene Oxide at Plant 1 on April 7.