Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on April 9

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : April 09, 2021 08:51 AM IST

The Indian market is likely to lower Friday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a weak start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 58.50 points or 0.39 percent lower at the 14,887.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:50 am.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Infosys: The IT major has announced a strategic long -term collaboration with ArcelorMittal for Digital Transformation and enable next-generation application management and business process management (BPM) services for ArcelorMittal Europe.

2. Bharti Airtel: The Department of Telecom (DoT) plans to slap Videocon Telecommunications’ adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues of Rs 1,376 crore on Bharti Airtel.

3. Srei Infrastructure Finance: The company’s subsidiary Srei Equipment Finance has received an expression of interest for up to USD 250 million capital infusion from international PE funds. These PE funds are US-based Arena Investors LP and Singapore’s Makara Capital Partners.

4. Ashok Leyland: The company’s unit Switch Mobility Automotive and Siemens have entered into an MoU to build a cooperative technological partnership in the electric commercial mobility segment and execute eMobility projects in India.

5. Hindalco: The company’s subsidiary Novelis Inc has committed to becoming a net carbon-neutral company by 2050 or sooner and reducing its carbon footprint 30 percent by 2026.

6. Vodafone Idea: Communications services firm Infobip has partnered with Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to provide mobile identity services to enterprises and technology companies.

7. CEAT: The company will acquire an additional 3.47 percent stake in Tyresnmore Online Pvt Ltd, an associate of the company and other parties, for Rs 2.4 crore. Upon completion of the investment, the total holding of CEAT in Tyresnmore would be 44.17 percent.

8. Zensar Technologies: The company has entered into a global strategic partnership with US-based Claimatic.

9. Thyrocare Technologies: Arindam Haldar resigned as Chief Executive Officer of the company for personal reasons.

10.: The company announced the appointment of Lalit Malik as Chief Financial Officer with effect from May 1, 2021.