Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on April 8

Updated : April 08, 2021 08:45 AM IST

The Indian market is likely to open higher Thursday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 72.00 points or 0.48 percent higher at the 14,935.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:35 am.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Wipro: The IT major has appointed Suzanne Dann as senior vice president and sector head for capital markets and insurance, North America Region. It also appointed Subha Tatavarti as Chief Technology Officer.

2. Bharti Airtel: The company has launched ‘Airtel IoT’, an integrated platform that enables enterprises to harness the power of Internet of Things (loT) and be ready for the emerging era of connected things.

3. Ashok Leyland: The company plans to expand its UK-based subsidiary Switch Mobility into India. It will form two subsidiaries called Switch Mobility Automotive and OHM Global Mobility. Switch Mobility Automotive to carry on Ashok Leyland’s EV strategy in India and OHM will focus on providing Mobility as a Service offering.

4. Vedanta: Vedanta Resources’ sweetened offer to buy back 17.5 percent share Vedanta was subscribed 57.5 percent, helping it raise its stake to about 65 percent.

5. IRCTC: The company has temporarily suspended Lucknow- New Delhi Tejas Express till April 30, 2021.

6. Muthoot Finance: Muthoot Finance plans to raise Rs 1,700 crore through public issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures. The issue opens on April 8 and will close on April 29.

7. Hindustan Copper: The company opened its qualified institutional placement issue for subscription on April 7. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 125.79 per equity share.

8. Minda Corporation: The company’s board approved the Technology License and Technical Assistance Agreement with Israel’s Ride Vision Ltd. for manufacturing and selling of a customized version Rider Assistance System with Collision Aversion Technology for powered two and three-wheelers for Indian market.

9. Godrej Consumer Products: In India, the company expects to deliver sales growth around the thirties during Q4FY21, driven by strong volume growth and calibrated price increases.

Prakash Industries: The company achieved the highest-ever steel sales of around 2,72,142 tonnes in Q4FY21, recording a growth of 8.85 percent QoQ and 31.16 percent YoY. In FY21, total steel sales was at 9,54,760 tonnes, a growth of 3.13 percent over FY20 despite disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

