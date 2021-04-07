Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on April 7

VIDEOS

April 07, 2021

Indian indices are likely to open higher on Wednesday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy announcement later today. The MPC is widely expected to pause in the April policy amid uncertainty around the growth impact of the second COVID-19 wave, and elevated inflation, a CNBC-TV18 poll among ten economists showed. The SGX Nifty was also trading 13.00 points or 0.09 percent higher at the 14,758.00 indicating a positive start for the broader index in India.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Barbeque Nation Hospitality: The company’s shares will be listed on the exchanges today.

2. Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel: Reliance Jio Infocomm has signed an agreement with Bharti Airtel to acquire a portion of spectrum in 800 MHz band for Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Mumbai circles at an aggregate value of Rs 1,497 crore.

3. Tata Steel: The company’s consolidated steel production in Q4FY21 remained almost flat at 7.4 million tonnes (MT) as compared to 7.37 MT in the year-ago period.

4. Axis Bank: The bank along with its subsidiaries Axis Capital and Axis Securities have become the co-promoters of Max Life Insurance following the acquisition of a 12.99 percent stake in the insurance firm.

5. M&M: The company has incorporated a step-down subsidiary Mahindra Solarize Pvt Ltd to mainly undertake business for Distributed Energy including rooftop solar installation for commercial, industrial, institutional and residential segment, solar water pump and other Renewable Energy industry based products including Engineering Procurement & Construction (EPC).

6. Tata Steel Long Products: The company has achieved the highest-ever quarterly crude steel production of 1,86,000 tonnes with a growth of 7 percent QoQ and 19 percent YoY on the back of debottlenecking at steel melting shop and arcing.

7. Cholamandalam Investment: The company has joined the consortium - Vishwakarma Payments, which has applied for New Umbrella Entity (NUE) license for Retail Payments with RBI.

8. Force Motors: The company’s total production in March was at 1,971 units, while total sales were 2,058 units.

9. The Phoenix Mills: The company has temporarily closed its malls in Mumbai and Pune until 30th April, 2021, as per the COIVD-19 guidelines issued by the state government.

10. Inox Leisure: The company’s board has approved fundraising up to Rs 300 crore via the issue of securities.

: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust that controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.)