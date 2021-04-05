Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on April 5

VIDEOS

Updated : April 05, 2021 07:52 AM IST

The Indian is likely to open flat to negative amid mixed cues domestic and global cues. The Nifty futures were trading around 14,915 level on the Singaporean Exchange, down 75 points from April 1 closing of 14,990.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Reliance Industries: The company has secured the approval of its shareholders and creditors for hiving off its oil-to-chemical (O2C) business into a separate unit.

2. PVR, Inox Leisure: Cinema halls to remain closed in Maharashtra from April 4 as per the new guidelines and restrictions imposed by the state government to control the spread of COVID-19.

3. HDFC: The company said the individual loan business continued to see strong improvements in Q4FY21. During the quarter, HDFC assigned loans to HDFC Bank worth Rs 7,503 crore versus Rs 5,479 crore, YoY. Gross income from dividend during the quarter was at Rs 110 crore.

4. Maruti Suzuki India: Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) has completed the construction of plant C and started production from April 2021.

5. Hero MotoCorp: The company’s total sales in March 2021 rose 72 percent to 576,957 units from 334,647 units, YoY.

6. Bajaj Auto: The company’s total sales in March 2021 rose 52 percent to 369,448 units from 242,575 units, YoY. Total Sales fell 1.6 percent from 3.75 lakh units in February 2021.

7. TVS Motor Company: The company registered sales of 322,683 units in March 2021 as against 144,739 units in March 2020.

8. Britannia Industries: The company has declared an interim dividend at 6,200 percent i.e., Rs 62 per equity share for the financial year 2020-21. The record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of the interim dividend has been fixed as April 10.

9. Adani Enterprises: The company and its subsidiary Gare Palma II Collieries Pvt Ltd has signed a coal mining agreement with Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO) for the development and operation of Gare Palma Sector II coal mine. The company also won a Rs 1,169.10 crore highway project in Odisha from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

10. SAIL: The company clocked its best-ever quarterly sales at 4.27 million tonnes (MT) during Q4FY21, up 14 percent over the year-ago period. Its crude steel production too increased by 6 percent during the quarter to 4.55 MT.

