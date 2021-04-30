Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on April 30

VIDEOS

Updated : April 30, 2021 08:04:25 IST

The Indian market is likely to open lower Friday following mixed global cues. The trend on SGX Nifty also indicates a negative start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 185.00 points, or 1.24 percent, lower at 14,747.00 on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:00 am.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Wipro: The company has partnered with Citrix Systems and Hewlett Packard Enterprise to accelerate remote working solutions and bring modernization into workspaces.

2. Titan Company: The company’s Q4FY21 standalone net profit rose 48.2 percent to Rs 529 crore from Rs 357 crore, while revenue jumped 61.1 percent to Rs 7,135 crore from Rs 4,429 crore, YoY.

3. Ambuja Cement: The company’s Q1CY21 net profit rose 66.6 percent to Rs 664.6 crore from Rs 399 crore, while revenue increased 28.1 percent to Rs 3,621.4 crore from Rs 2,827.5 crore, YoY. Sales volume rose to 7.17 mt versus 5.76 mt, YoY.

4. Escorts: The company will be temporarily shutting down its manufacturing operations, on a selective basis, between 1st May 2021 and 3rd May 2021, as a precautionary measure considering COVID-19 spread escalation. There will be no impact on fulfilling customer demand because of this as the company has sufficient inventory at hand, it said.

5. Persistent Systems: The company’s Q4FY21 net profit rose 13.9 percent to Rs 137.7 crore from Rs 120.9 crore, while revenue increased 3.5 percent to Rs 1,113.3 crore from Rs 1,075.4 crore, QoQ.

6. Aptech: The company’s board has appointed Rakesh Jhunjhunwala as the “Chief Mentor” of the company to obtain his advisory services and required guidance on strategic matters.

7. Ujjivan Financial Services: The company’s minority shareholders have rejected a special resolution to appoint founder and chairman Samit Ghosh as managing director and chief executive officer of the company. The shareholders also did not approve the special resolution to re-appoint Abhijit Sen as an independent director.

8. Mahindra Logistics: The company reported a 20 percent growth in Q4FY21 net profit at Rs 12 crore as against Rs 10 crore, YoY, mainly driven by e-commerce, consumer, automotive and freight forwarding businesses. Revenue rose 20 percent to Rs 974 crore from Rs 812 crore, YoY.

9. Motilal Oswal Financial Services: The company posted its highest-ever quarterly net profit of Rs 448 crore in Q4FY21, driven by Rs 264 crore investment gains. The company had posted a loss of Rs 253 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue over jumped over 315 percent to Rs 1,200 crore, YoY.

10.: The company’s consolidated net profit in Q4FY21 rose 27.6 percent to Rs 90.5 crore from Rs 70.9 crore, while revenue fell 10.2 percent to Rs 876.7 crore from Rs 976.3 crore, YoY.