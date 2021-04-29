Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on April 29

VIDEOS

Updated : April 29, 2021 08:40:28 IST

The Indian market is likely to open higher Thursday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a strong start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 126.50 points or 0.85 percent higher at the 14,971.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:35 am.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Tata Communications: The company’s Q4FY21 net profit fell 12.5 percent to Rs 270.66 crore from Rs 309.4 crore, while revenue fell 3.5 percent to Rs 4,073.25 crore from Rs 4,222.8 crore, QoQ.

2. Axis Bank: The New India Assurance Co Ltd (NIACL) has been reclassified as a ‘public shareholder’ of Axis Bank from being a ‘promoter’ earlier, the bank said.

3. Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company: The company reported a loss of Rs 166.74 crore in Q4FY21 against profit at Rs 48.57 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 497 crore from Rs 313.1 crore, YoY.

4. IndiaMART InterMESH: The company has acquired 26 percent stake in Shipway Technology for up to Rs 18.2 crore, and an additional 3.02 percent stake in Truckhall for Rs 1.33 crore to strengthen its technology offering in logistics management.

5. Coforge: The company has an acquired additional 25 percent stake in SLK Global Solutions increasing its total in the company to 60 percent.

6. KPIT Technologies: The company’s profit in Q4FY21 rose to Rs 47.04 crore from Rs 42.97 crore, while revenue increased to Rs 540.3 crore from Rs 517.2 crore, QoQ.

7. RattanIndia Enterprises: The company has acquired a substantial stake in EV two-wheeler maker Revolt Intellicorp for Rs 150 crore to foray into the fast-expanding electric vehicle business.

8. GHCL: The company’s Q4FY21 profit rose to Rs 104.19 crore from Rs 79.89 crore, while revenue increased to Rs 813.82 crore from Rs 733.17 crore, YoY.

9. Security and Intelligence Services (India): The company reported a profit of Rs 102.2 crore in Q4FY21 against a loss of Rs 3.9 crore, while revenue rose to Rs 2,445.2 crore from Rs 2,209.7 crore, YoY.

10.: The company said it has received shareholders’ approval for Rs 5 per share dividend payout for fiscal 2020 (January-December) at its annual general meeting held on Wednesday.