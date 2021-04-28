Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on April 28

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : April 28, 2021 08:08:56 IST

The Indian market is likely to open on a flat note Wednesday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 23.0 points or 0.16 percent higher at the 14,682.5 0level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:05 am.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Axis Bank: The bank reported a net profit of Rs 2,677 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 1,388 crore in Q4FY20, while net interest income rose 11 percent to Rs 7,555 crore from Rs 6,808 crore. YoY. Net Interest Margin was at 3.56 percent versus 3.55 percent, YoY.

2. Britannia Industries: The company’s net profit in Q4FY21 fell 3.3 percent to Rs 360.1 crore from Rs 372.3 crore, while revenue rose 9.2 percent to Rs 3,130.7 crore from Rs 2,867.7 crore, YoY. Volume growth was at 8 percent, in line with estimates.

3. Bajaj Finance: The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated net profit rose 42 percent to Rs 1,347 crore from Rs 948 crore, while net interest income fell 0.5 percent to Rs 4,659 crore from Rs 4,684 crore, YoY.

4. TVS Motor Company: The company’s Q4FY21 net profit jumped to Rs 289.24 crore from Rs 73.87 crore, while revenue rose 53 percent to Rs 5,321.93 crore from Rs 3,481.42 crore, YoY.

5. Info Edge (India): The company will sell stake worth Rs 750 crore in the initial public offering (IPO) of its investee company Zomato.

6. HDFC AMC: The company’s Q4FY21 net profit rose 26.5 percent to Rs 316.1 crore from Rs 250 crore, while revenue increased 5.6 percent to Rs 503 crore from Rs 476.1 crore, YoY.

7. United Breweries: The company reported an over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 97.53 crore in Q4FY21. Consolidated total income from operations rose to Rs 3,629.75 crore from Rs 3,100.67 crore, YoY.

8. PNB Housing Finance: The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 127 crore for Q4FY21 as compared to a loss of Rs Rs 242 crore, YoY.

9. ABB India: The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 141 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 64.6 crore in Q4FY20, while revenue rose 7 percent to Rs 1,629.1 crore from Rs 1,522.2 crore, YoY.

10.: The company reported a multi-fold jump in Q4FY21 net profit at Rs 57.13 from Rs 7.95 crore, YoY. Revenue grew 23.89 percent to Rs 1,568.87 crore from Rs 1,266.37 crore, YoY.