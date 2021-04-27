Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on April 27

VIDEOS

Updated : April 27, 2021 08:40:21 IST

The Indian market is likely to open flat to lower Tuesday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a mildly weak start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 40.5 points or 0.28 percent lower at the 14,447.0 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:30 am.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Private Banks: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has capped the tenure for MDs and CEOs of private banks to 15 years.

2. InterGlobe Aviation, SpiceJet: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced that the fare cap on domestic flights would be extended till May 31 and the flights would operate with 80 percent of pre-COVID level passenger capacity.

3. Tech Mahindra: The company’s Q4FY21 net profit fell 17.4 pecent to Rs 1,081.4 crore from Rs 1,309.81 crore, while revenue rose 0.9 percent to Rs 9,729.9 crore from Rs 9,647.1 crore, QoQ. The company’s subsidiary will acquire 100% equity shares in Eventus Solutions Group LLC.

4. Tata Motors: The company said that lockdown enforced in various parts of the country is expected to impact vehicle demand temporarily and hence, it has set in motion a comprehensive ‘Business Agility Plan’.

5. HDFC Life Insurance Company: The company reported a higher consolidated profit at Rs 319.06 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 311.65 crore in Q4FY20. Net premium income jumped to Rs 12,869.55 crore from Rs 10,475.95 crore, YoY.

6. SBI Cards and Payment Services: The company’s Q4FY21 net profit more than doubled to Rs 175 crore from Rs 84 crore, YoY. Revenue fell to Rs 2,308.68 crore from Rs 2,433.24 crore, YoY.

7. Morepen Laboratories: The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has set aside regulator Sebi’s order that had barred Morepen Laboratories from the capital markets for one year.

8. Schaeffler India: The company’s net profit in Q4FY21 rose to Rs 139.54 crore from Rs 78.35 crore, while revenue increased to Rs 1,316.82 crore from Rs 928.54 crore, YoY.

9. Great Eastern Shipping Company: HDFC Mutual Fund acquired 30,88,000 equity shares (2.10% of total paid up equity) via open market transactions on April 22, increasing total stake to 7.23 percent from 5.13 percent earlier.

10.: The company reported higher profit at Rs 243.6 crore in March quarter 2021 against Rs 125.2 crore in March quarter 2020, revenue jumped to Rs 1,138.7 crore from Rs 688 crore YoY.