Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on April 26

Updated : April 26, 2021 08:17:39 IST

The Indian market is likely to open higher Monday amid strong global cues and a positive trend on SGX Nifty. The Nifty futures were trading 111.00 points or 0.77 percent higher at the 14,451.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:10 am.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. ICICI Bank: The bank reported a net profit of Rs 4,402.6 crore in Q4FY21 as against Rs 1,221.4 crore while, net interest income jumped to Rs 10,431 crore from Rs 8,928 crore, YoY.

2. HCL Technologies: The company’s Q4FY21 net profit fell 25.6 percent to Rs 2,962 crore from Rs 3,982 crore, while revenue rose 1.8 percent to 19,642 crore from 19,302 crore, QoQ. The company expects FY22 revenue to grow in double digits in constant currency terms and EBIT margin between 19-21 percent.

3. Pharma companies: Generic drug makers Lupin, Sun Pharma and Jubilant Cadista are recalling different products in the US for different reasons.

4. Indiabulls Real Estate: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 94.5 crore in Q4FY21 as against a loss of Rs 109.7 crore, while revenue rose to Rs 731.7 crore from Rs 116.3 crore, YoY.

5. Morepen Laboratories: The company said its board will meet this week to consider fundraising.

6. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated net profit fell 8 percent to Rs 219 crore from Rs 239 crore, while total income declined to Rs 3,038 crore from Rs 3,140 crore, YoY.

7. Oriental Hotels: The company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 4.64 crore in Q4FY21 as against a loss of Rs 18 lakh, YoY. Revenue fell to Rs 54.21 crore from Rs 72.20 crore, YoY.

8. Shalby: Shah Family Trust, one of the promoters of Shalby, proposed to sell up to 58.1 lakh equity shares of the company (representing 5.38 percent of total paid-up equity) via offer for sale on April 26 and April 27. The floor price for the offer has been fixed at Rs 111 per share.

9. Ramkrishna Forgings: The company has started commercial production of 7000 tonnes press from its Plant-V, at Saraikala, Jamshedpur from April 22, increasing the production capacity of the company by 17,000 tonnes per annum.

10.: Promoter IEH FMGI Holdings LLC proposed to sell 55,38,101 equity shares of the company (representing approximately 9.95 percent of total paid-up equity), via offer for sale on April 26-27, with an option to additionally sell 55,38,100 equity shares (representing approximately 9.95% of total paid-up equity).