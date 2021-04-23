Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on April 23

VIDEOS

Updated : April 23, 2021 08:04:56 IST

The Indian market is likely to open lower Friday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a weak start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 50.00 points or 0.35 percent lower at the 14,352.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:00 am.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Tata Motors: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will suspend production at two of its plants from April 26 due to COVID-19 supply chain disruption.

2. HDFC: The corporation has sold its 24.48 percent stake in Good Host Spaces to Baskin Lake Investments Ltd, an affiliate of Warburg Pincus, at Rs 216.18 crore.

3. Wipro: The IT major said it aims to achieve Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by 2040 in line with the objective of the Paris Agreement to cap temperature rise to 1.5 C.

4. Cyient: The company’s net profit in Q4FY21 rose to Rs 103.1 crore from Rs 95.4 crore, while revenue rose to Rs 1,093.1 crore from Rs 1,044.3 crore, QoQ.

5. Gland Pharma: The company has received approval from the US health regulator for its generic Foscarnet Sodium injection indicated for the treatment of cytomegalovirus retinitis in patients with AIDS.

6. Indus Towers: The company reported a higher profit at Rs 1,363.8 crore in Q4FY21 as against Rs 1,360 crore in Q3FY21. Revenue fell to Rs 6,491.8 crore from Rs 6,736.1 crore, QoQ.

7. Torrent Power: The company will set up a 300 MW capacity solar power plant in Gujarat at an estimated cost of Rs 1,250 crore.

8. Tata Elxsi: The company’s Q4FY21 net profit increased 40.3 percent to Rs 115.16 crore from Rs 82.08 crore, while revenue rose 18.1 percent to Rs 518.39 crore from Rs 438.88 crore, YoY.

9. Wonderla Holidays: The company announced the closure of its Kochi and Hyderabad parks till April 29 or until further notice due to the current COVID-19 situation.

10.: The company announced a public issue of non-convertible debt securities to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore. The issue will open on April 28 and close on May 5.