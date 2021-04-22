Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on April 22

VIDEOS

April 22, 2021

The Indian market is likely to open lower Thursday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a gap-down opening for the broader index in India.The SGX Nifty was trading around 14,181 as compared to Nifty Futures’ Tuesday’s close of 14,296.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Hero MotoCorp: The company will shut all plants, including its Global Parts Center for four days, in a staggered manner between April 22 and May 1.

2. HDFC, Indiabulls Housing Finance: The companies have entered into a strategic co-lending partnership to offer housing loans to homebuyers at competitive rates.

3. Nestle India: The company’s Q1CY21 profit rose 14.6 percent to Rs 602.2 crore from Rs 525.4 crore, while revenue increased to Rs 3,610.8 crore from Rs 3,325.8 crore, YoY. The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 25 per share.

4. Tata Steel BSL: The company’s net profit in Q4FY21 rose to Rs 1,913.73 crore from Rs 5.93 crore, while total income increased to Rs 7,348.66 crore from Rs 4,288.87 crore, YoY.

5. Mahindra Lifespace Developers: The company will buy 3.2-acre land in Pune from the parent company Mahindra & Mahindra as part of its expansion plan.

6. Wockhardt: The company will raise up to Rs 150 crore through the issue of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

7. Swaraj Engines: The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 32.6 crore in Q4FY21 as against Rs 15.8 crore, while revenue jumped to Rs 304.9 crore from Rs 175.1 crore YoY.

8. ICICI Securities: The company reported an over two-fold increase in net profit to Rs 329 crore in Q4FY21 on account of growth in revenue and improvement in margins. Its revenue climbed 53 percent to Rs 739 crore from Rs 482 crore, YoY.

9. Voltas: Life Insurance Corporation of India acquired 0.02 percent of paid-up equity capital in the company and increased its stake to 5.01 percent from 4.99 percent earlier.

10.: The company reported a net profit of Rs 6.21 crore in Q4FY21 as against a net loss of Rs 1.76 crore, YoY. Total income rose by 41 percent to Rs 49.9 crore from Rs 35.41 crore, YoY.