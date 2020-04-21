Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on April 21

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : April 21, 2020 08:11 AM IST

The Indian market is likely to open on a cautious note Tuesday amid weakness in global markets as investors remained on sidelines after the crude oil prices plummeted to historic lows. Meanwhile, at 7 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 18.75 points or 0.20 percent higher at 9,216.25, indicating a mildly positive start for the Sensex and Nifty50. Here are today's top buzzing stocks:

1. Infosys: The IT major reported a 3.1 percent QoQ fall in Q4FY20 profit to Rs 4,321 crore, revenue rose 0.8 percent to Rs 23,267 crore. Dollar revenue declined 1.4 percent on a sequential basis to $3,197 million.

2. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): Amway has partnered with TCS for strategic IT operations transformation.

3. Larsen & Toubro: The company has issued NCDs aggregating to Rs 1,250 crore maturing on April 20, 2023.

4. Infibeam Avenues: The company has signed a binding agreement for the acquisition of US-based IT firm AI Fintech for a consideration of $5,000.

5. Ashoka Buildcon: The company has commenced toll collection at its projects. It has also started operations at most of its road and power projects.

6. HeidelbergCement India: The company has resumed partial operations in some manufacturing units.

7. Amara Raja Batteries: The company has partially resumed operations at its manufacturing facilities on a limited scale.

8. Morepen Laboratories: The company has received license to manufacture Hydroxychloroquine from State Drug Controller last week for its Baddi plant in Himachal Pradesh and is working to commercialize the production of HCQ in both API as well as tablets form.

9. JK Lakshmi Cement: The company’s integrated plants at Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have become operational and have resumed cement dispatches.

10.The company’s board will seek shareholders nod to raise up to Rs 35,000 crore.