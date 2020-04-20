Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on April 20

VIDEOS

April 20, 2020

The Indian market is likely to open lower on Monday tracking Asian markets that are trading cautiously on expectations of weak earnings season amid concerns over the coronavirus crisis and its impact on the global economy. Here are today's top buzzing stocks.

1. HDFC Bank: The bank reported 17.7 percent jump in Q4FY20 net profit to Rs 6,927 crore and NII grew by 16.15 percent to Rs 15,204.06 crore, YoY. Asset quality improved while provisions rose to Rs 3,784.5 crore.

2. Tata Motors: Jaguar Land Rover retail sales in Q4FY20 declined 30.9 percent YoY to 1,09,869 units. For FY20, total retail sales fell 12.1 percent YoY to 5,08,659 units.

3. Kotak Mahindra Bank: The private lender has cut saving deposit rates by 125 bps for balance upto Rs 1 lakh and by 150 bps for balance above Rs 1 lakh.

4. TVS Motor Company: The company has acquired Norton Motorcycles Holdings Ltd and Norton Motorcycles UK for Rs 153 crore (16 million pounds).

5. Cadila Healthcare: Zydus has received final approval from the USFDA for Baclofen Tablets, used to treat muscle spasms caused by certain conditions such as multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injury.

6. UltraTech Cement: The company has partially resumed operations at some of its plants after obtaining necessary permissions as required.

7. ACC: The company will resume operations from today in a phased manner, subject to requisite permissions, other relevant considerations and in accordance with the guidelines.

8. Century Textile: The company had started operations at its cutting centres to cater to the packaging requirements of the Pharma Industries. The paper production Is likely to start after the lockdown, it said.

9. Manappuram Finance: S&P Global Ratings has revised outlook on the company to negative and affirmed the BB-/B ratings.

19.Production at the company’s manufacturing facilities in Karnataka has become partially operational.