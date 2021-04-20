Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on April 20

VIDEOS

Updated : April 20, 2021 08:24 AM IST

The Indian market is likely to open higher Tuesday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 53.00 points or 0.37 percent higher at the 14,442.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:20 am.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Tech Mahindra: The IT major has acquired DigitalOnUS, a hybrid cloud and DevOps services provider, for USD 120 million (about Rs 898 crore) to augment hybrid-cloud offerings for enterprise customers globally.

2. ICICI Bank: The bank’s board will meet on April 24 to consider fundraising by way of issuance of debt securities in single/multiple tranches in any currency through public/private placement.

3. ACC: The company’s consolidated profit in Q1CY21 rose 74 percent to Rs 563 crore from Rs 323 crore, while consolidated revenue increased to Rs 4,213 crore from Rs 3,433 crore, YoY.

4. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company: The company’s consolidated profit in Q4FY21 fell to Rs 62.51 crore from Rs 178.73 crore, while net premium income rose to Rs 11,879.28 crore from Rs 10,475.12 crore, YoY.

5. UPL: The company has appointed Carlos Pellicer as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

6. Adani Ports & SEZ: The company’s board has approved the allotment of 1 crore shares on a preferential basis to Windy Lakeside Investment Ltd at an issue price of Rs 800 per share.

7. Caplin Point Laboratories: Ace investor Ashish Kacholia increased stake in the company to 1.16 percent as of March 2021 from 1.08 percent as of December 2020.

8. Snowman Logistics: CRISIL has affirmed the company’s long term rating at 'A/Stable'.

9. Indian Overseas Bank: The bank will hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on May 12 to seek shareholders’ approval for issuance of preferential shares to the government for Rs 4,100 crore capital infusion in 2020-21.

10.: The company has approved the sale of the land admeasuring 3 acres and 88.50 cents to AFCM Wind Farms for Rs 16 lakh. The company is planning to dispose of some of its unutilised properties so as to liquidate the assets.