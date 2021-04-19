Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on April 19

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : April 19, 2021 09:07 AM IST

The Indian market is likely to open lower Monday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a gap-down start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 173.00 points or 1.18 percent lower at the 14,468.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:45 am.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Macrotech Developers: The company will list its equity shares on exchanges today. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 486 per share.

2. HDFC Bank: The bank’s net profit in Q4FY21 rose 18.2 percent to Rs 8,186.5 crore from Rs 6,927.69 crore, while net interest income (NII) grew 12.6 percent to Rs 17,120.15 crore from Rs 15,204.06 crore, YoY. Net interest margin was at 4.2 percent for the quarter.

3. Mindtree: The company’s net profit in Q4FY21 declined 2.8 percent to Rs 317.3 crore from Rs 326.5 crore, while revenue rose to Rs 2,109.3 crore from Rs 2,023.7 crore, QoQ. Board approved a final dividend of Rs 17.50 per share.

4. Bharti Airtel: The Government of Ghana will acquire 100 percent shares of AirtelTigo along with all customers, assets and liabilities. The Government of Ghana, Bharti Airtel and Millicom International Cellular S.A. have executed the definitive agreement for the transfer of AirtelTigo to the Government of Ghana on a going concern basis.

5. Pharma Stocks: Drug companies like Cadila Healthcare, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Cipla have cut the prices of their respective brands of remdesivir injection (100 mg/vial). The antiviral drug is used in the treatment of COVID-19.

6. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: The company’s subsidiary Glenmark Life Sciences has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus on April 16 with the Securities Exchange Board of India to start the process for its public listing.

7. Adani Ports & SEZ: The company has completed the acquisition of 31.5 percent stake in Gangavaram Port.

8. Coal India: The company has incorporated two wholly-owned subsidiaries viz. CIL Solar PV Ltd for manufacturing of solar value Chain (Ingot-wafer-Cell Module) and CIL Navikarniya Urja Ltd for renewable energy.

9. Future Retail: The company’s lenders have approved a debt restructuring plan, which will allow it a two-year relief on loan repayments.

10.: The company’s arm Adani Renewable Energy Holding Fifteen Ltd has bagged a 150 MWac solar energy project capacity from Torrent Power.