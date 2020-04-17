Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on April 17

VIDEOS

Updated : April 17, 2020 08:08 AM IST

The Indian market is likely to open higher Friday tracking positive global cues after a report that a Gilead Sciences drug was showing effectiveness in treating the coronavirus. At 7:00 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 269.75 points or 3.01 percent higher at 9,225.25, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and Nifty50. Here are today's top buzzing stocks:

1. Aviation stocks: The Ministry of Civil Aviation has asked airlines to refund to refund the full amount to passengers without levy of cancellation charges.

2. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): The company reported a 0.85 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 8,049 crore in the March quarter as compared to the previous quarter while dollar revenue fell to $5,444 million.

3. Tata Motors: Fitch Ratings has downgraded company’s long term issuer ratings to B from BB- while outlook remains Negative.

4. Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M): The company’s subsidiary Mahindra Renewables has sold 1.20 crore equity shares in Divine Solren to CLP India for Rs 124.47 crore.

5. Oberoi Realty: The company through its subsidiary Incline Realty has prepaid NCDs of Rs 125 crore and its interest payment.

6. Deepak Fertilisers: Rating agency ICRA has reaffirmed rating on the term loan and cash credit at A+ with a stable outlook.

7. JK Lakshmi Cement: The company’s grinding units at Kalol and Surat have become operational.

8. Sudarshan Chemical Industries: The company has received permissions to restart production at the manufacturing facility in Mahad.

9. BEML: L&T Mutual Fund has reduced stake in the company to 2.69 percent from 5.11 percent.

10.The company has said that its few plants are partially operational.