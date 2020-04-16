  • SENSEX
Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on April 16

Updated : April 16, 2020 08:08 AM IST

The Indian markets are likely to open little higher tracking the SGX Nifty that was trading 18.80 points or 0.21 percent higher at 8,851.80 at 7:00 am. However, fall in Asian peers as the coronavirus pandemic concerns weigh on investor sentiment may limit gains in domestic markets.

1. Wipro: The company reported 1 percent QoQ fall in IT services segment revenue in Q4FY20 at $2,073.7 million while the segment’s operating margin declined by 80 bps to 17.6 percent. Net Income for the quarter was Rs 2,326.1 crore.

2. TCS: The largest software services exporter will release its March quarter today.

3. Tata Steel: S&P Global Ratings has lowered its long-term foreign currency issuer credit rating on Tata Steel to 'B+' from 'BB-' on expected rise in leverage and has revised the outlook to ‘Negative’.

4. Bajaj Auto: The company has proposed a 10 percent pay cut for factory employees if production does not resume on April 21.

5. Escorts: The company has announced that all offices and plants across the company shall remain shut till May 3.

6. Pidilite Industries: The company has said that operations in two of its facilities have partially resumed.

7. Shriram Transport Finance: The company will consider raising funds via NCDs on April 20.

8. Bajaj Consumer Care: The company has launched a hand sanitizer product.

9. India Cements: CARE has revised ratings on the company's long-term bank facilities and non-convertible debentures as 'CARE A-' from 'CARE A'. The outlook remained 'stable'. On the short-term bank facilities, the revised rating is 'CARE A2+' from 'CARE A1' earlier.

10. JSW Energy: Brickwork Ratings India has reaffirmed its ratings of 'BWR A1+' on commercial papers of the company.
