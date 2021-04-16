Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on April 16

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : April 16, 2021 08:33 AM IST

The Indian market is likely to open flat Friday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 13.00 points or 0.09 percent higher at the 14,632.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:20 am.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Wipro: The company’s consolidated profit in Q4FY21 grew 0.1 percent to Rs 2,972.3 crore from Rs 2,966.7 crore, while IT services business revenue rose 3.9 percent to Rs 16,334 crore, QoQ.

2. SBI: The bank clarified that it has refunded the charges collected for all digital transactions to the BSBD account holders with effect from January 1, 2020, to September 14, 2020. The bank has stopped recovering charges in such accounts on all digital transactions from September 15, 2020, onwards.

3. HCL Technologies: The company has expanded its pact with Intel to boost digitalization.

4. Ashok Leyland: The company and its subsidiary Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd have jointly incorporated a firm ‘Gro Digital Platforms Ltd’ to take care of the freight mobility business.

5. National Fertilizers: The government has floated a request for proposals (RFP) for the engagement of legal advisors, merchant bankers and selling brokers for the disinvestment of its 20 percent stake in the company through the offer for sale.

6. Tata Power Company: The government’s e-governance services arm CSC announced a collaboration with Tata Power to set up solar-powered micro grids and water pumps in rural areas across the country.

7. Antony Waste Handling Cell: The company’s total operating revenue grew 4.4 percent in Q4FY21 sequentially. For FY2021, operating revenue has improved by 6.5 percent to Rs 441.9 crore from Rs 415 crore, YoY.

8. Ashoka Buildcon: The company has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from Gujarat Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation for a project worth Rs 333.625 crore.

9. Seshasayee Paper & Boards: CARE Ratings has re-affirmed the credit rating of ‘A+’ assigned to the long term bank facilities of the company, with ‘stable’ outlook. The rating agency also re-affirmed the credit rating of 'A1+' assigned to the short term bank facilities of the company.

10.: Goldman Sachs increased its stake in the company to 1.88 percent at the end of March 2021, from 1.33 percent in the December quarter of 2020.