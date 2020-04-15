Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on April 15

VIDEOS

Updated : April 15, 2020 07:50 AM IST

The Indian markets are likely to open lower Wednesday following losses in Asian markets as the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic continued to weigh on investor sentiment amid an extended lockdown in the country. At 6:45 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 9.75 points or 0.11 percent lower at 9,205.75, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

1. Wipro: The IT major will release its March quarter earnings today.

2. Maruti Suzuki India: Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Ltd (SMG) has extended the suspension of the production of cars till further notice.

3. Bharat Forge: The company has decided to further extend the suspension of its operations at all the offices and manufacturing locations in India till further notice.

4. DCB Bank: The bank’s deposits in Q4FY20 rose 6.8 percent YoY to Rs 30,373 crore. Advances rose 7.6 percent YoY but declined 0.2 percent on quarter.

5. Biocon: The company and Mylan has launched Fulphila, biosimilar Pegfilgrastim, in Australia which is used for the treatment of cancer patients following chemotherapy.

6. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: The pharma major has launched Amphetamine Sulfate Tablets USP, in the US market.

7. Muthoot Finance: Moody’s Investors Service has affirmed company’s 'Ba2' Corporate Family Rating and changed its outlook to Negative from Stable.

8. Future Enterprises: Brickwork Ratings has placed the ratings on the company’s NCD on credit watch with negative implications due to ongoing challenges faced in maintaining liquidity buffers.

9. Dalmia Bharat Sugar: The company has started manufacturing hand sanitizers at its distillery units in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

10.A small intermediate feed tank blast at the company’s Tarapur M-3 Plant has led to 2 fatalities and 3 injuries.