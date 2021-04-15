Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on April 15

VIDEOS

Updated : April 15, 2021 08:26 AM IST

The Indian market may see a gap-up opening on Thursday as the SGX Nifty was trading at 14,659.50 versus Nifty Futures' Tuesday close of 14,541. However, concerns over the impact of partial lockdowns in various states amid rising COVID-19 cases in the country dampen investor sentiment.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Wipro: The IT major will announce its March quarter earnings today.

2. Infosys: The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated profit fell 2.3 percent QoQ to Rs 5,076 crore, while revenue rose 1.5 percent QoQ to Rs 26,311 crore. The dollar revenue growth increased to $3,613 million from $3,516 million, QoQ. Its board approved up to Rs 9,200-crore buyback planat Rs 1,750 per share.

3. HDFC Bank: The bank plans to raise up Rs 50,000 crore during the next 12 months through issuing perpetual debt instruments, tier-II capital bonds and long-term bonds.

4. Tata Motors: The company’s global wholesales, including Jaguar Land Rover, increased 43 percent to 3,30,125 units in Q4FY21.

5. Bharti Airtel: The company announced a new corporate structure to sharpen its focus on driving the rapidly-unfolding digital opportunities while enabling it to unlock value.

6. JSW Steel: The company’s subsidiary JSW Steel Italy S.r.l has completed the acquisition of 30.73 percent equity share capital of GSI Lucchini S.p.A. for 1 million euro.

7. UPL: The Supreme Court of Queensland in Australia has dismissed a class action litigation against Advanta Seeds Pty Ltd, UPL’s subsidiary in Australia.

8. National Fertilizers, RCF: The government will sell up to 20 percent stake in National Fertilizers and 10 percent in RCF through an offer for sale in the current fiscal.

9. NHPC: The company will form a joint venture with JKSPDCL, 'Ratle Hydroelectric Power Corporation Ltd', to implement an 850-megawatt (MW) hydroelectric project in the Chenab river basin.

10.: The company approved fresh capital raise of Rs 250.87 crore through preferential issue of equity shares and warrants at Rs 500 per share to a set of marquee investors, promoters and the promoter group.