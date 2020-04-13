Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on April 13

VIDEOS

Updated : April 13, 2020 08:10 AM IST

The Indian markets are likely to open lower on Monday in line with Asian peers amid a sharp surge in crude oil prices. At 6:35 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 159.50 points or 1.74 percent lower at 9,006.25, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

1. HDFC: Mutual Funds in March quarter have raised their stake in the company to 9.52 percent from 8.99 percent and insurance companies to 8.06 percent from 7.29 percent, QoQ. FPIs has reduced stake to 70.88 percent from 72.75 percent.

2. Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The company’s API manufacturing plant 5 at Miryalaguda in Telangana received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from USFDA.

3. Godrej Consumer Products: The company will report around high teens India revenue decline in the January-March quarter and sees consolidated sales declining around low double-digit in rupee terms for Q4.

4. Axis Bank: In March quarter, Mutual Funds have raised stake in the company to 20.51 percent from 18.89 percent and insurance companies to 2.21 percent from 1.93 percent, but FPIs reduced to 45.49 percent from 48.35 percent, QoQ.

5. SBI Cards & Payment Services: Mutual Funds have raised stake in the company in March quarter to 3.04 percent from 1.60 percent before listing and FPIs to 4.07 percent from 3.53 percent, QoQ.

6. Cadila Healthcare: Zydus has received tentative approval from the USFDA for Empagliflozin tablets, antidiabetic drug.

7. Tech Mahindra: After modification in terms of acquisition, it will acquire 51 percent of Cerium Systems upfront for enterprise value upto Rs 245 crore and balance 49 percent will be acquired over the next 3 years.

8. Avenue Supermarts: Nearly 50 percent of company’s D-Mart stores remain closed for operations based on directive by the local authorities.

9. IDFC First Bank: The bank’s retail deposits in Q4FY20 grew by Rs 4,631 crore or 16 percent, QoQ.

10.The company’s cement sales in March declined by 31.76 percent to 166,956 MT while cement production fell 29.27 percent to 182,756 MT, YoY.