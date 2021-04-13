Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on April 13

VIDEOS

Updated : April 13, 2021 08:20 AM IST

The Indian market is likely to open flat with a positive bias Tuesday after a sharp fall in the previous session. The Nifty futures were trading 32.00 points or 0.22 percent higher at the 14,391.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:10 am.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Tata Consultancy Services: TCS reported 6.3% sequential growth in Q4FY21 consolidated profit at Rs 9,246 crore while revenue grew by 4% QoQ to Rs 43,705 crore. Revenue growth in constant currency stood at 4.2 percent QoQ.

2. Yes Bank: Sebi has imposed a fine of Rs 25 crore on the bank for mis-selling AT-1 bonds in the secondary market few years ago, saying there was a “devious scheme” to dump the bonds on the lender's hapless customers.

3. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: DCGI gives nod for restricted emergency use of Russian COVID-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V' in India. Dr Reddy’s has been conducting small clinical trials with Sputnik V in India since it entered into a deal with RDIF.

4. Magma Fincrop: The Competition Commission of India has approved the acquisition of shareholding by Rising Sun Holdings, Sanjay Chamaria and Mayank Poddar in the company.

5. Bandhan Bank: The bank’s loans and advances rose 21 percent YoY to Rs 87,054 crore as of March 31, 2021, while total deposits grew by 37 percent YoY to Rs 77,972 crore.

6. Muthoot Finance: The company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 20 per share.

7. L&T Finance Holdings: The company’s subsidiaries L&T Housing Finance and L&T Infrastructure Finance Company merged with L&T Finance, effective April 12.

8. Indian Overseas Bank: The bank will issue 247 crore shares to the government at Rs 16.6 per share.

9. Hindustan Copper: The company closed its qualified institutional placement issue and approved the issue price of Rs 119.60 per equity share for the issue.

10.: The company has approved the scheme of amalgamation amongst Belaire Hotels and Seapearl Hotels with Chalet Hotels.