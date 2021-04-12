Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on April 12

VIDEOS

Updated : April 12, 2021 08:14 AM IST

The Indian market is likely to open lower Monday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 212.50 points or 1.43 percent lower at the 14,659.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:10 am.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. TCS: The information technology services major will announce its Q4FY21 earnings today.

2. Infosys: The company will consider the proposal for the buyback of equity shares on April 14.

3. Tata Communications: The company extend its partnership with Bahrain Internet Exchange to enable a next-generation OTN network for customers in Bahrain.

4. Balrampur Chini Mills: The company’s board has approved a higher investment of Rs 425 crore for a new distillery plant of 320 kilolitres per day, which is expected to commence by December 2022.

5. Natco Pharma: The company’s marketing and distribution partner Alvogen Pine Brook LLC, has received tentative approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Ibrutinib Tablets 560mg, 420mg, 280mg and 140mg strengths, from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

6. JSW Steel: Life Insurance Corporation of India increased its stake in the company to 4.80 percent equity stake as of March 2021 from 4.02 percent shareholding held by LIC itself in the name of LIC New Endowment Plus-Growth Fund at the end of December 2020.

7. AU Small Finance Bank: The RBI has approved the reappointment of Raj Vikash Verma as part-time chairman of the bank for two years.

8. Ansal Housing: The company said it faced multiple ransomware attacks on its IT system since February 26 this year, which may have resulted in some data loss.

9. Solara Active Pharma Sciences: The board of directors of the company approved the amalgamation of Aurore Life Science, Empyrean Lifesciences and Hydra Active Pharma Sciences with itself.

Castrol India: Castrol and Ki Mobility Solutions have entered into an exclusive supply arrangement in India wherein Castrol shall supply lubricant products to Ki Mobility's multi-brand workshops.

