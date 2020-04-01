Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on April 1

VIDEOS

April 01, 2020

Indian shares are expected to open lower as Asian stocks traded weak on global equities losing over concerns related to coronavirus slowing economic growth. At 7:15 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 33.50 points or 0.39 percent lower at 8,522.00, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and Nifty50. Here are today's top buzzing stocks:

1. SpiceJet: The company has implemented 10-30 percent pay cuts for its employees with its chairman and MD Ajay Singh to take the maximum 30 percent cut.

2. Jubilant Lifesciences: The company has received EIR with voluntary action initiated status from the USFDA for its solid dosage facility at Salisbury, US.

3. Indiabulls Housing Finance: The company has bought back secured, redeemable NCDs of the face value Rs 10,00,000 each.

4. Hero MotoCorp: The promoters have acquired 2.76 lakh shares in the company raising their stake by 0.14 percent to 34.77 percent.

5. Punjab National Bank: The state-run lender has revised MCLR across various tenors with effect from April 1. Base rate has also been reduced by 15 bps to 8.9 percent.

6. Vodafone Idea: The company has extended the validity of its prepaid plans, availed by low income customers using feature phones, till April 17 and has given a talk time credit of Rs 10.

7. Adani Enterprises: The company has received a letter of Award from NHAI for a road project in Madhya Pradesh for a bid of Rs 866.64 crore.

8. Indian Overseas Bank: The lender has reduced Repo Linked Lending Rate to 7.25 percent with effect from April 1. MCLR rates has been revised with effect from April 10.

9. Hindustan Aeronautics: The company has recorded a turnover of over Rs 21,000 crore for FY20 with a revenue growth stood at 7 percent.

10.The company has received a contract by NTPC to supply Wet FGD Systems for a value of Rs 690 crore.