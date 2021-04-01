Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on April 1

VIDEOS

The Indian market is likely to open higher on Thursday following a rally in the global peers as Asian stocks edged higher after big tech rallied on Wall Street after President Joe Biden announced a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure investment plan. Meanwhile, the trend on SGX Nifty also indicates a strong start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 110.00 points or 0.75 percent higher at the 14,856.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

1. PSU Banks: The government has infused Rs 14,500 crore capital into four public sector banks - Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank of India, UCO Bank and Bank of India.

2. Axis Bank: The bank has entered into a share purchase agreement for sale of 100 percent stake in its subsidiary, Axis Bank UK Ltd to OpenPayd Holdings Ltd.

3. Indian Oil Corporation: The company has cut domestic LPG price by Rs 10 to Rs 809 per cylinder in Delhi.

4. BPCL: The company has acquired partner OQ's entire stake in the Bina refinery project in Madhya Pradesh for Rs 2,400 crore.

5. Adani Green Energy: The company has completed the acquisition of 100 percent of the share capital and all the securities of Surajkiran Renewable Resources from Skypower Southeast Asia III Investments and Skypower Southeast Asia Holdings 2 Ltd.

6. Central Bank of India: The bank has cancelled the agreement to divest its entire equity stake in Cent Bank Home Finance to Centrum Housing Finance.

7. Sunteck Realty: The company has entered into a joint development agreement to build a seven-acre luxury housing project in Mumbai region and expects sales revenue of Rs 1,750 crore from this property over the next five years.

8. Shilpa Medicare: The company has entered into share purchase agreement to sell its Austrian subsidiary Loba Feinchemie GMBH for 3.3 million Euros.

9. MOIL: The company has increased the prices of all grades of Ferro, SMGR grades, Fines and Chemical grades by 5 percent w.e.f April 1.

10.: The company received orders worth Rs 200.22 crore from various oil & gas distribution companies during the March quarter of 2021.