Here's a list of midcap stocks that are buzzing in trade today

Realty and IT sector saw profit booking with stocks losing between 2 and 8 percent.

On the 'Midcap on our Radar' segment, Agam Vakil gets a list of midcap stocks that are buzzing in trade on Tuesday.

It might be a bearish day today but there are also stocks making their 52-week highs. Stocks like Navneet Education, GSFC, Anant Raj as well as HOEC are gaining anywhere between 4 and 7 percent.

However, there are many losers today with stocks like Mindtree, Mphasis, CoForge, Cyient and Persistent Systems declining between 3 and 5 percent.

The realty sector also saw profit booking with stocks losing between 2 and 8 percent.

Watch the video for more.