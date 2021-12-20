Here is a look at top buzzing stocks for trade on Dec 20

Shriram Properties, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Zomato, Future Retail, UltraTech Cement, Indiabulls Real Estate are some of the top buzzing stocks for today. At 7:30 am, SGX Nifty50 futures were 0.4 percent lower at 16,943.50 which hinted at a negative start for Dalal Street on Monday. Here are the top buzzing stocks for trade on Monday:

With Omicron reigniting lockdown fear, Asian markets were under pressure on Monday. The Netherlands went into lockdown on Sunday and several European countries may impose restrictions ahead of Christmas and New Year holidays, given the rapid spreading of the new variant of coronavirus. Indian market is likely to take cues from Asian markets and open lower today.

Shriram Properties |

The company will make its debut on the bourses today. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 118 per share.

Kotak Mahindra Bank | The bank's subsidiary, Kotak Securities, will buy around 7.50 percent stake in Entroq Technologies.

Zomato | The company has completed the acquisition of 7.89 percent stake in Bigfoot Retail Solutions.

Indiabulls Real Estate | The company will meet on December 22 to consider raising funds.

Future Retail | The Competition Commission of India suspended Amazon's deal with Future Group after it reviewed complaints that the American e-commerce giant concealed information while seeking regulatory approval.

Mahanagar Gas | The company has hiked CNG price by Rs 2 to Rs 63.50/kg and PNG by Rs 1.50 to Rs 38/SCM.

UltraTech Cement | The company has commenced operations from its bulk terminal at Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai.

RBL Bank | The lender has been authorised by RBI to collect indirect taxes on behalf of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs.

GAIL India | The company will set up a 500 KL/day bio-ethanol plant in Gujarat.

Ircon International | The company emerged as the lowest bidder for a project floated by the National Highways Authority of India. Besides, the company entered into a pact with Ayana Renewable Power for the execution of the project of setting up a 500 MW solar power plant through a joint venture company which will be incorporated by IRCON International and Ayana.