Here are top buy ideas by stock market expert Aditya Agarwala of YES Securities

Market

Updated : April 08, 2020 02:04 PM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Aditya Agarwala of Yes Securities on what is moving the markets today.

Agarwala’s stocks recommendations for the day are:

Buy Cholamandalam Finance with a stop loss of Rs 126 and target of Rs 155.

Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2190 and target of Rs 2540.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.