Here are top buy ideas by F&O expert Yogesh Mehta of Yield Maximisers

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : April 13, 2020 12:11 PM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Yogesh Mehta of Yield Maximisers on what is moving the markets today.

Buy ACC Futures with a stop loss of Rs 1,010, target of Rs 1,100.

Buy Larsen & Toubro Futures with a stop loss of Rs 820, target of Rs 890.

Buy Ambuja Cements Futures with a stop loss of Rs 157, target of Rs 172-180.

Mehta’s stock recommendations for the day are:: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.