Here are top buy and sell recommendations by stock expert Mitessh Thakkar and Ashish Chaturmohta

Updated : March 25, 2020 12:38 PM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market gurus Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com and Ashish Chaturmohta of Sanctum Wealth Management on what is moving the markets today.

Thakkar has been tracking the equity markets since 1999 and he regularly shares his views on stocks and indices.

Thakkar’s stock recommendations for today's trade are:

Buy Tata Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 261 and target of Rs 280.

Buy Axis Bank above Rs 316 with a stop loss of Rs 309 and target of Rs 330.

Chaturmohta’s stock recommendations for today's trade are:

Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1000 and target of Rs 1070.

Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 2038 and target of Rs 2120.

Sell DLF with a stop loss of Rs 125 and target of Rs 110.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.