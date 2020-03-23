Here are the top sell ideas by stock market expert Ashwani Gujral

  • SENSEX
India VIX surges to highest level since 2008 global crisis
10 powerful quotes to put bear market into perspective
Oil prices slump amid coronavirus chaos
Rupee falls below 76/USD for the first time
Updated : March 23, 2020 11:03 AM IST

Market guru Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com gave his top stock picks for Monday's trade in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

One of India’s most famous market analysts, Gujral has been a full-time trader of stocks and derivatives for more than 20 years and runs a technical analysis plus trading chat room.

Gujral's stock recommendations for the day:
  • HDFC Bank is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 900 and target price of Rs 780.
  • IndusInd Bank is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 455 and target price of Rs 400.
  • Axis Bank is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 440 and target price of Rs 380.
  • Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 262 and target price of Rs 230.
  • Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 1,820 and target price of Rs 1,760.

Follow stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral here:

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
