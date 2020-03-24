Here are the top buy ideas by stock market expert Sudarshan Sukhani

VIDEOS

Updated : March 24, 2020 09:30 AM IST

Here is the latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Sudarshan Sukhani of S2 Analytics.com on what is moving the markets today.

One of India's best known technical analysts and a certified financial technician, Sukhani has been a full-time trader since 1993 and has participated in many investor camps throughout India.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 58 and target price of Rs 64.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,835 and target price of Rs 1,900.

Bharti Airtel is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 400 and target price of Rs 435.

ACC is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 950 and target price of Rs 1,050.

