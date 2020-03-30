Here are the top buy and sell ideas by stock market expert Sudarshan Sukhani

VIDEOS

Updated : March 30, 2020 09:27 AM IST

Here is the latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Sudarshan Sukhani of S2 Analytics.com on what is moving the markets today.

One of India's best known technical analysts and a certified financial technician, Sukhani has been a full-time trader since 1993 and has participated in many investor camps throughout India.

Bharti Airtel is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 440 and target price of Rs 465.

Cipla is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 400 and target price of Rs 415.

Page Industries is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 17,800 for a target price of Rs 16,800.

CESC is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 396 for a target price of Rs 381.

