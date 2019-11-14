#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Here are the top buy and sell ideas by stock market expert Rajat Bose

Updated : November 14, 2019 10:00 AM IST

Market guru Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com gave his verdict on important stocks for Thursday’s trade in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

Rajat Bose is well known technical analyst in the Indian equity market. While he is better known for his technical analysis, he also does fundamental analysis. He has been studying markets and companies since 1991.

Rajat Bose’s stock ideas are:

Buy Infosys with a stop loss below Rs 699.80, target of Rs 718.

Sell Ultratech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 4,102, target of Rs 4,001 and Rs 3,962.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
