Sensex opens on a positive note, Nifty around 11,850
Oil prices skid on demand concerns as virus spreads globally
Global gold prices jump over 2% as virus spread spurs safe-haven demand
Rupee opens higher at 71.85 against dollar
Here are the top buy and sell ideas by stock market expert Rahul Mohindar

Updated : February 25, 2020 10:48 AM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Rahul Mohindar of viratechindia.com on what is moving the markets today.

Mohindar’s top stock recommendations for the day are:

  • Sell Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,475 and target of Rs 1,392.

  • Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,670 and target of Rs 1,710.

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
