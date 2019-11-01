#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
Market trades flat, Nifty loses 11,900; media stocks surge
Asian stocks edge higher after Fed rate cut, focus shifts to BOJ
Oil prices dip as US crude stocks and weak Chinese data weigh
Rupee ends almost flat against US dollar
Here are the top buy and sell ideas by stock market expert Mitessh Thakkar & Yogesh Mehta

Updated : November 01, 2019 12:02 PM IST

Below is the latest analysis and commentary by stock market experts Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com, Yogesh Mehta of Yield Maximisers and Krish Subramanyam of Altamount Capital on market technical and F&O side of the market as well as specific stocks and sectors.

Mitessh Thakkar stock picks are:

Ramco Cements is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 779, target of Rs 825.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 432, target of Rs 450.

Yogesh Mehta stock ideas are:

Pidilite Industries is buy with a target price of Rs 1,440 and stop loss of Rs 1,399.

Federal Bank is a buy with a target in the range of Rs 90-93 and stop loss of Rs 81.50.

Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) is a buy with a target price of Rs 127 and second target would be Rs 130 and stop loss of Rs 116.

Krish Subramanyam F&O recommendations are:

Hindalco Industries is a sell for target of Rs 184 with stop loss of Rs 193.

Indiabulls Housing Finance is a buy for target of Rs 235 with a stop loss of Rs 207.

Follow stock recommendations by Mitessh Thakkar here: https://www.cnbctv18.com/author/mitessh-mthakkar-111/

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
