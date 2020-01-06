Here are the top buy and sell ideas by stock market expert Manav Chopra of Indiabulls Venture

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : January 06, 2020 12:40 PM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Manav Chopra of Indiabulls Venture on what is moving the markets today.

Chopra’s top stock recommendations for the day are:



Buy Max Financial Services (MFSL) with a stop loss of Rs 540 and a target of Rs 590.



Sell Just Dial with a stop loss of Rs 556 and target of Rs 515.



The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.