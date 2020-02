Market guru Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com gave his top stock picks for Saturday's trade in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

One of India’s most famous market analysts, Gujral has been a full-time trader of stocks and derivatives for more than 20 years and runs a technical analysis plus trading chat room.



Sell Sun TV with a stop loss of Rs 478 and target of Rs 450.



Sell Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 181 and target of Rs 168.



Sell Engineers India (EIL) with a stop loss of Rs 94 and target of Rs 82.



Buy Century Textile with a stop loss of Rs 630 and target of Rs 655.



Buy Dabur with a stop loss of Rs 494 and target of Rs 520.



