Here are the top buy and sell ideas by stock market expert Aditya Agarwala of YES Securities

Updated : November 29, 2019 01:00 PM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Aditya Agarwala of Yes Securities on what is moving the markets today.

Agarwala’s stocks recommendations for the day are:



Buy PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1,730 and target of Rs 1,950.



Sell Ashok Leyland with a stop loss of Rs 83 and target of Rs 75.50.



The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.