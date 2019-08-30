Here are some trading strategies from stock experts Mitessh Thakkar, Rajat Bose, & Krish Subramanyam

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : August 30, 2019 01:17 PM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market gurus Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com, Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com, and Krish Subramanyam of Altamount Capital on what is moving the markets today. Check out their top stock recommendations.

https://www.cnbctv18.com/author/mitessh-thakkar-111/

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.