Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty trade flat amid muted global cues
Asian shares subdued as trade enthusiasm ebbs
Oil prices steady on extended supply cuts, US stocks draw
Rupee opens higher at 68.87 a dollar, bond yields fall
Here are some stock trading ideas from stock experts Mitessh Thakkar & Ashwani Gujral

Updated : July 03, 2019 12:23 PM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market gurus Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com, Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com, and Gaurav Bissa of LKP Securities on what is moving the markets today. Check out their top stock recommendations.

Follow stock recommendations by Mitessh Thakkar here:

https://www.cnbctv18.com/author/mitessh-thakkar-111/

Follow stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral here: https://www.cnbctv18.com/author/ashwani-gujral-115/

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
