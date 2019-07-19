Here are some stock trading ideas from stock expert Prakash Gaba

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : July 19, 2019 09:01 AM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com on what is moving the markets today. Check out his top stock recommendations.

Follow stock recommendations by Prakash Gaba here: https://www.cnbctv18.com/author/prakash-gaba-117/

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.